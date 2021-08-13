Insider Buying: J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Insider Acquires 5,500 Shares of Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider Tanuj Kapilashrami purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 303.60 ($3.97) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 276.54. J Sainsbury plc has a 52 week low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.30 ($3.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

