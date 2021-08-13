Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Acquires $94,892.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $94,892.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $418.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNTY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

