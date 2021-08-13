Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

