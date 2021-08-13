Ink 24-Hour Volume Reaches $154.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $523,686.57 and approximately $154.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00145328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00153482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,416.41 or 1.00054996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00869773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

