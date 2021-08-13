InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. InfuSystem updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

InfuSystem stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $312.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.93. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

