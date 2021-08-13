Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

IDEXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

