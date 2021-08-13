IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Issues Earnings Results

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%.

IMV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 3,307,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,077. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $135.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $5.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

