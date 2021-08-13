Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. 12,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,078. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -74.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,921,000 after purchasing an additional 368,583 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 65,122 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

