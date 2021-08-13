Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of IMCR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. 156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,168. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -8.63. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immunocore stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

