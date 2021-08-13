IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.64

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.6414 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81. IMI has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $49.09.

Get IMI alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMIAY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.