IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get IMI alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMIAY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

IMIAY opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81. IMI has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMI (IMIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.