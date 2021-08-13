IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) is Versor Investments LP’s Largest Position

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 864,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,175 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up approximately 3.4% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $97,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 123,621 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after buying an additional 216,300 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

INFO stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.42. 35,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

