IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $79.84, but opened at $77.15. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 1,016 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,178 shares of company stock worth $555,713. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). Equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.