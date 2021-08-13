IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) dropped 6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $79.53 and last traded at $79.53. Approximately 884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.59.

Specifically, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $98,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $439,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,178 shares of company stock valued at $555,713. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of -1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

