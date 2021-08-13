IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,332 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. upped their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $127.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

