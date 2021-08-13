IFP Advisors Inc Has $688,000 Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,145 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,348,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 111,731.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,000,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,236.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,950,000 after buying an additional 696,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,809,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after buying an additional 27,827 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.44.

