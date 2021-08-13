ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.33.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

