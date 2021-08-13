ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.
NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.33.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.