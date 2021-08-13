Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Ibstock stock remained flat at $$3.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02. Ibstock has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

