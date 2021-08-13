IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of IBI Group (TSE:IBG) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

IBG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian increased their target price on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.58.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group stock opened at C$11.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$345.18 million and a PE ratio of 25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.35. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.60.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.