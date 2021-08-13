Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Gap Up to $51.72

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.72, but opened at $53.19. Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares last traded at $53.19, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on HYFM. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.07.
About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.
