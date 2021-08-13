Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Gap Up to $51.72

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.72, but opened at $53.19. Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares last traded at $53.19, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on HYFM. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 120,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,217 shares during the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

