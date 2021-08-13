HWG Holdings LP Invests $743,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,844 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $824,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 9.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 54,712 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $29,846,000.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $4.71 on Thursday, reaching $110.77. The stock had a trading volume of 661,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

