HWG Holdings LP Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 68.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 32,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 43.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $367.53. 25,265,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

