HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.73

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 51499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Get HUYA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,252 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 30.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 98.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 341,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.