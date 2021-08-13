HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

Shares of HUBS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $667.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a one year low of $254.43 and a one year high of $679.19. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of -357.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $581.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

