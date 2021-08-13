HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $667.35. 10,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $581.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of -357.63 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $254.43 and a fifty-two week high of $679.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $625.91.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

