H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$18.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HR.UN. CIBC upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.43.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.52. 264,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,884. The firm has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.25 and a 1 year high of C$17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.60.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.