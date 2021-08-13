Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $5,651,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 139,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

