Horizon Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,446. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

