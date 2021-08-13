Horizon Financial Services LLC Invests $9.39 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 149,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 6.8% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.05. 824,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,445. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

