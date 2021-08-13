Horizon Financial Services LLC Invests $76,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 62,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.71. 368,248 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

