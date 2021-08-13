Horizon Financial Services LLC Invests $531,000 in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,805,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,204,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,039,000 after purchasing an additional 88,244 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $21,501,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 73.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 167,874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.70. 2,221,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,948. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73.

