Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Announces Earnings Results

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%.

NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.