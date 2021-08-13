Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE:HEP opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 39.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

