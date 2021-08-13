Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $34.35 million and $1.32 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00890142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043756 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,152,299,321 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

