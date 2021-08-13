Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 4.8% Higher

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. 8,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,019,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of -0.13.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 196,553 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $2,075,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,280 shares of company stock worth $3,498,737. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

