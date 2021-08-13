Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million.

Shares of HI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.08. 3,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

