Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) PT Raised to GBX 1,995 at Berenberg Bank

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HILS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities raised Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 1,750 ($22.86) on Wednesday. Hill & Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,157.21 ($15.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,842 ($24.07). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,549.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.20.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

