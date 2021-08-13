Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $1,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $266.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,403.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.60. Heska has a 1-year low of $93.26 and a 1-year high of $268.80.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

