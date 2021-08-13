Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $62,273.75.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $64,116.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $61,916.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $41.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

VIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

