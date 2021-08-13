Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €92.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

FRA:HEN3 traded down €1.38 ($1.62) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €87.06 ($102.42). The stock had a trading volume of 931,623 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €89.01.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

