Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €87.06 ($102.42) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.01.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

