HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €73.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.39 ($98.11).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €76.20 ($89.65) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is €73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

