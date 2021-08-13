Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,055.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,678. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.75.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

