Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

PEAK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

