Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC cut its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTA opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

