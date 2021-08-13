HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HHR. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.58.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after buying an additional 295,752 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after buying an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

