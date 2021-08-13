Head to Head Review: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) & DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Trade Desk and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk 0 4 15 0 2.79 DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80

The Trade Desk presently has a consensus target price of $88.52, suggesting a potential upside of 3.39%. DigitalOcean has a consensus target price of $64.70, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. Given DigitalOcean’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than The Trade Desk.

Profitability

This table compares The Trade Desk and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk 26.91% 25.57% 10.09% DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Trade Desk and DigitalOcean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk $836.03 million 48.72 $242.32 million $0.46 186.11 DigitalOcean $318.38 million 18.54 -$43.57 million N/A N/A

The Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of The Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of The Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Trade Desk beats DigitalOcean on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc. offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

