Head-To-Head Review: Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Red Cat alerts:

24.6% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Asana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Red Cat and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00 Asana 1 3 10 0 2.64

Asana has a consensus price target of $48.07, indicating a potential downside of 39.00%. Given Asana’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asana is more favorable than Red Cat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Cat and Asana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $400,000.00 373.29 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Asana $227.00 million 56.80 -$211.71 million ($1.48) -53.24

Red Cat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asana.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat N/A N/A N/A Asana N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Asana beats Red Cat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It also designs, develops, markets, and sells drones and related components through its e-commerce platform, www.rotorriot.com. In addition, the company develops software solutions to provide secure cloud-based analytics, storage, and services; and offers Dronebox, a block chain technology that records, stores, and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.