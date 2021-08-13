H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) vs. Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Critical Contrast

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Agiliti shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares H&E Equipment Services and Agiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&E Equipment Services 1.28% 19.16% 2.40% Agiliti N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for H&E Equipment Services and Agiliti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&E Equipment Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agiliti 0 1 8 0 2.89

H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.38%. Agiliti has a consensus target price of $21.69, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Agiliti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agiliti is more favorable than H&E Equipment Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H&E Equipment Services and Agiliti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&E Equipment Services $1.17 billion 1.10 -$32.67 million $1.39 25.55 Agiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agiliti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H&E Equipment Services.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services beats Agiliti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment. The New Equipment Sales segment sells new equipment in product categories. The Used Equipment Sales segment offers rental fleet and inventoried equipment that are acquired through trade-ins its equipment customers and through purchases of high quality used equipment. The Parts Sales segment consists of new and used parts for the equipment and rental fleet. The Services segment operation provides maintenance and repair services for customers equipment and to rental fleet. The company was founded by Tom Engquist and Frank Head in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc. provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

