H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 17th

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of HEES opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.27. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

